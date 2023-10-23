Things to do in Portsmouth: Spinnaker Tower set to host Halloween pumpkin trail this half term
Experience Halloween at Portsmouth's Spinnaker Tower with a thrilling pumpkin trail, chilling ghost stories from the city's past, and spook-tacular panoramic views.From October 23 to 29, visitors will have the opportunity to delve into the eerie history of Portsmouth, through spine-tingling ghost stories full of mystery.Once the pumpkin trail is complete, visitors will be in store for a Halloween treat. Guests can pick up a card from reception and take the high-speed lift up to Deck 1 to begin the trail, not forgetting to check the lift andstairs on the way up.
Whilst exploring the tower and the pumpkin trail, visitors will be able to take in 23-mile views and brave the Sky Walk, positioned 100 metres above sea level.
There will also be a chance for visitors to win prizes for the most imaginative costumes for spooky season.
Tony Sammut, General Manger at Spinnaker Tower said: “Our Halloween trail adds to the fun of a trip to Spinnaker Tower and is a chance for families to enjoy memorable time together this half term. Don’t forget your spooky costumes – we will be keeping an eye out for our favourites.” The Halloween trail is free to take part in with a general admission ticket. Children under 4 enter free and there are concessions for residents, seniors and students.