The government has confirmed it is investigating the horror Spirit of Discovery cruise that resulted in 100 passengers suffering injuries and many fearing they would die after the ship was caught in a storm.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The nightmare Saga “cruise” descended into utter chaos amid fears the ship would sink after it was caught in a devastating storm in the Bay of Biscay off the French coast last Saturday, as first reported by The News on Monday evening.

A week on from the ordeal that left four passengers seriously injured and needing hospital treatment, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Department of Transport have confirmed to The News they are looking into the “incident”.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spirit of Discovery in Portsmouth Picture: Portsmouth International Port/Andrew Sassoli-Walker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as travellers finally have some good news after their harrowing journey as Saga told guests it would be reimbursing them the cost of the ill-fated voyage, The News has learnt.

As reported, people on board Saga’s Spirit of Discovery said it was “absolute pandemonium” as people and furniture were flung across the ship while it got battered by giant waves for 18 hours. Others wrote farewell messages to loved ones in the event they did not make it back to shore.

There were reports of people being left with broken bones and even one person being resuscitated. Eight ambulances were waiting for passengers at Portsmouth International Port on Monday evening following the traumatic incident before four people were taken to hospital. Around 100 people of the 1,000 passengers on the 14-day Canary cruise were injured, though many on board have said the number was higher.

Passengers said they were “terrified”. One woman told The News: “Things were flying everywhere. People were being thrown all over the place. The medics were overrun. My mum saw someone being resuscitated, there were broken bones, people on stretchers and people crying including the crew, who were running around frantically trying to help everyone. It was petrifying.”

Ambulances attend Portsmouth International Port after Saga's Spirit of Discovery docks on November 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “It was horrible. I thought we were going to be the next Titanic.”

Now, a spokeswoman for the Department of Transport confirmed they are working with the MAIB and looking into the disastrous cruise. “We are aware of an incident involving Spirit of Discovery and are making preliminary enquiries,” she told The News.