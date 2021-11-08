Held at the Cosham Trades Social Club in Wayte Road, the Mind, Body and Spirit Fayre on November 7 boasted an array of stalls run by some of the area’s experts in spiritual healing.

Attendees could take part in tarot readings, reiki therapy, massage and psychic readings and could also buy jewellery, artwork, dreamcatchers and incense.

Aurora Delahunty and Deana Balsdon examine some jewellery at a stall. Picture: Keith Woodland (071121-9)

Organiser and psychic Kev Hooper, from Portsmouth, said the event had been a success.

‘It has been amazing today,’ he said.

‘We started at 11am this morning and the stall holders have been busy all day with people interested in what they do.

‘We’re all here to show people what spiritual and holistic approaches there are out there that can work for them.

‘I think the pandemic has helped a lot of people find who they really are.’

Kev, who organised a similar event in Cosham in October, will be hosting another fayre in Selsey on November 28.

Romsey resident Carole Goodyear, also known as Miss Hummingbird, had set up a stall at the event to sell some of her new reiki artwork cards as well as paintings and offering psychic readings and past life healing.

The 66-year-old said: ‘It’s been really good to be here today to share what I do with people.

‘I had the idea for the cards three years ago so it’s good to have them out now. The spirit was telling me this is what I needed to be doing.’

Mother and daughter team Joanne Carter and Josie Hayes attended to sell a mix of crystals and other spiritual goods.

The Waterlooville residents can usually be found at the Havant market on Tuesdays and the Waterlooville market on Fridays every week.

Joanne, 46, said: ‘Today has been really good. We’ve had lots of interest in what we’re selling.

‘We would hope to come along to another one of these.’

To find out more about upcoming upcoming Mind, Body and Spirit Fayres visit Kev’s Facebook page by searching Kev.Hooper.58.

