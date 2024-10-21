Spitbank Fort: Look back at nostalgic pictures of iconic Solent fort which recently sold for £1m

By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Oct 2024, 13:15 BST
Over the years, Spitbank Fort has taken on a range of uses including a museum and a luxurious hotel.

Recently going under the hammer for £1,010,000, the iconic Spitbank Fort has a fantastic history – and it is constantly at the forefront of people’s interest when visiting the city. The fort was built between 1861 and 1878 to provide additional defense as an active naval installation. Spitbank is smaller than the two main Solent forts, Horse Sand Fort and No Man's Land Fort and it was used as naval defence until 1956. Following years of being disused, the fort underwent a refurbishment inside to form a musuem which was in operation between 1982 and 2009.

In 2012 it was transformed into a luxurious, high end hotel equipped with a spa, cinema room, multiple bedrooms, a restaurant and panoramic views of the Solent. Plans for the fort, following its sale in June of this year, have not been disclosed as of yet.

Here are 17 pictures of Spitbank Fort over the years:

Ice floes in the Solent and surrounding Spitbank Fort in February 1963.

Storm Eunice swept across Portsmouth. Spitbank Fort could be seen being battered by the waves. Photos by Alex Shute

Spitbank Fort surrounded by beautiful blue sea. Picture: Daniel Cowdrey

Spitbank Fort sold this summer with its future plans being kept under wraps.

