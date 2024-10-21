Recently going under the hammer for £1,010,000, the iconic Spitbank Fort has a fantastic history – and it is constantly at the forefront of people’s interest when visiting the city. The fort was built between 1861 and 1878 to provide additional defense as an active naval installation. Spitbank is smaller than the two main Solent forts, Horse Sand Fort and No Man's Land Fort and it was used as naval defence until 1956. Following years of being disused, the fort underwent a refurbishment inside to form a musuem which was in operation between 1982 and 2009.