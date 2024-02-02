The fort, which is based in the Solent, is surrounded by its sister forts, No Man’s Fort and Horse Sand Fort and it last had a price reduction in October 2023 bringing the cost down from £3,000,000 to offers over £2,500,000.

The property comes with nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, three reception rooms, a roof terrace, a sauna, a spa, a cellar, a cinema room and much more. It is a completely unique property that can only be accessed via boat and the fort has its own landing stage which can be used at all tide levels.