Spitbank Fort: See stunning drone images of Solent Fort on sale for £2,500,000

Spitbank Fort has become a famous fixture in the Solent waters – but it has been on sale for the past couple of years.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 13:41 GMT

The fort, which is based in the Solent, is surrounded by its sister forts, No Man’s Fort and Horse Sand Fort and it last had a price reduction in October 2023 bringing the cost down from £3,000,000 to offers over £2,500,000.

The property comes with nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, three reception rooms, a roof terrace, a sauna, a spa, a cellar, a cinema room and much more. It is a completely unique property that can only be accessed via boat and the fort has its own landing stage which can be used at all tide levels.

For more information about the Fort, click here.

Here are drone pictures of Spitbank Fort:

1. Spitbank Fort

Gorgeous drone footage of Spitbank Fort taken by Marcin Jedrysiak. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Spitbank Fort

Gorgeous drone footage of Spitbank Fort taken by Marcin Jedrysiak. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

3. Spitbank Fort

Drone footage of Spitbank Fort taken by Marcin Jedrysiak. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Spitbank Fort

Drone footage of Spitbank Fort taken by Marcin Jedrysiak. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

