Picture: John M. Dibbs

Fareham Borough Council has leased out part of the airport, formerly HMS Daedalus, for Spitfires.com, formally Boultbee Flight Academy.

The world's first Spitfire training school offers flights to members of the public and training for those who wish to fly the interceptor aircraft themselves.

Simon Oliver, head of media at Spitfires.com said: ‘For the month of April we’re down at Lee-on-the-Solent and then we’ll be back down there again halfway through October until approximately the beginning of December.

‘It just provides a great location during the damper seasons, they’ve got a hard runway and hard taxiways which works well for us.

‘Solent Airport Daedalus also provides access to the historic white cliffs of The Needles within moments after taking off.

‘Goodwood is our home and the location of our headquarters comprising office facilities and our Spitfire simulator; the most realistic and only one of its kind in the world.

Picture: Spitfires.com – Simon Oliver

‘Our first flying day is April 5 - we’ll be running approximately six flights per day seven days a week.'

The price for an experience flight starts at £2,975 for a 30-minute session which includes sightseeing and aerobatics.

Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council said: ‘They're starting this week, we’re leasing them an area within the control tower which they’re moving into.

‘They love flying at Solent and I'm delighted that we’re going to have them for a long time.