Spotify Wrapped 2023: Spotify has officially released its wrap up of the year - here is what you can expect
and live on Freeview channel 276
This year, Spotify has pulled out all of the spots to provide its subscribers with in depth information about what music has been listened to over the past year.
What can you expect from Spotify Wrapped 2023?
The feature gives people an over view of their listening habits for the year and it also creates a special playlist curated specifically for the user, of top songs, which can be saved to be listened to again and again.
There is an array of information which can be accessed and it is completely personalised to suit each and every subscriber’s music preferences.
People will be able to view the most listened to artists, the most listened to songs, the most listened to genres as well as the amount of time spent listening to music.
Podcasts are also featured on Spotify Wrapped and the music platform averages out how much of a fan you are and the minutes you have spent listening to the podcast o fyour choice.
Do I need to have a premium subscription to access Spotify Wrapped 2023?
Spotify Wrapped is now available to all Spotify users, whether the user has a premium subscription or a free subscription.
How do I access Spotify Wrapped 2023?
To access Spotify Wrapped 2023, users must visit the Spotify homepage, where a widget can be found, which will read: “Your 2023 Wrapped".