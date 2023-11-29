Spotify subscribers will be eagerly checking their account this afternoon because Spotify Wrapped has officially been released.

What can you expect from Spotify Wrapped 2023?

The feature gives people an over view of their listening habits for the year and it also creates a special playlist curated specifically for the user, of top songs, which can be saved to be listened to again and again.

Spotify Wrapped 2023 is available now

There is an array of information which can be accessed and it is completely personalised to suit each and every subscriber’s music preferences.

People will be able to view the most listened to artists, the most listened to songs, the most listened to genres as well as the amount of time spent listening to music.

Podcasts are also featured on Spotify Wrapped and the music platform averages out how much of a fan you are and the minutes you have spent listening to the podcast o fyour choice.

Do I need to have a premium subscription to access Spotify Wrapped 2023?

Spotify Wrapped is now available to all Spotify users, whether the user has a premium subscription or a free subscription.

How do I access Spotify Wrapped 2023?