Squid Game: The games you could play in Portsmouth, according to our readers
SQUID Game has taken the world by storm, but how could it be played in Portsmouth?
The Korean dystopian drama has been a major hit for Netflix since launching over a month ago.
Topping viewing charts in more than 80 countries, the show which pits marginalised people against each other in traditional children’s games has captured everyone’s imagination.
Winners take home millions in cash, but the losers are killed.
In light of the macabre TV show’s popularity, we asked readers of The News for their suggestions as to what games can be played in Portsmouth’s version of Squid Game.
Traditional games from our childhood and humorous ideas were all put on the table.
Here are some of our readers’ suggestions:
Parking
Reader Charlotte Crotty suggested a game where the first person to find a parking space within a mile of their house wins.
British bulldog
Laura Cassey said contestants could be pitted against each other in the traditional playground game bulldog.
It involves people running from one side of a field to another while other aim to tackle them to the ground.
Last person standing wins.
Uckers
David Williams mentioned people can play the traditional Royal Navy board game Uckers.
Similar to Ludo, it is a two to four player game where the first person to get four pieces home around the board wins.
Opponents can send pieces home by landing on them at the roil of a dice. The World Championships is in Portsmouth on Saturday, October 23.
Self-service shopping
Leanne Cutler suggested a race where the first person to complete their shop without confusing the bagging area wins.
It can get tricky sometimes.
Avoiding Mr Brightside
Ben Hibberd said the first person to find a bar that doesn’t play Mr Brightside by The Killers’ wins.
We all know the lyrics by now.
Watch a full 90 minutes at Fratton Park
Mark Osgood suggested a game where the last person to storm out of a match at Fratton Park wins.
Hopefully the Blues’ form turns around soon.
Walking across the glass floor at Spinnaker Tower
Phil Pullan mentioned a game where people had to walk across the glass floor in The Spinnaker Tower without breaking it.
It is definitely a long way down from there.
‘The Squin Games’
Matt Fordham devised his own version of the Olympics, ‘The Squin Games.’
Contestants would face each other in games such as such as tap, manhunt and knock a door run.
Penny up the wall
Mark Pinnock suggested the childhood classic ‘penny up the wall.’
Each player takes it in turns to throw a coin at a wall and the person who gets the closest takes the money.
Death Race 2021 – Southsea Parade
Based on the series of films, Frank Minal suggested a deadly road race along Southsea Parade.
