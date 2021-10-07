11 things you need to know before visiting Portsmouth for the first time

There are so many places and nuances to take in.

Exploring historical sites and enjoying the glorious seafront are just some of the options in our city.

There are also plenty parts of Portsmouth which you could easily miss if you are a newcomer.

With so many things for first time visitors to consider, we asked readers of The News for their pieces of advice for people who haven’t been here before.

Make sure to click through all the photos in the gallery so you’re fully clued up from people who know Portsmouth the best.

1. Visit Portsmouth Historic Dockyard The News reader, Anne Agar, suggested visiting Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

2. Make sure to see the birthplace of Charles Dickens The News reader, Jo Shaw, suggested seeing the birthplace of famous author Charles Dickens.

3. Make sure to walk along Southsea's beautiful seafront Valerie Anne Ryan, The News reader, wanted people to take a stroll along Southsea's beautiful seafront.

4. Enjoy venturing around Southsea Castle Anne Agar, The News reader, made a special mention for visiting Southsea Castle, built in 1544.