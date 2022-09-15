St Faith's Church in Havant will host outdoor candlelit vigil for the Queen as part of National Moment of Reflection
AN OUTDOOR candlelit vigil is being held in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday, September 18 outside St Faith’s Church as part of the National Moment of Reflection.
Starting at 7.50pm under the ancient yew tree outside the church, members of the public will be given a candle to light in memory of the Queen.
Convened by Canon Tom Kennar, a number of dignitaries will be in attendance, including Major-General Jamie Balfour CBE (Deputy Lieutenant of Hampshire) Alan Mak MP, Deputy Mayor Councillor Rosy Raines and Councillor Alex Rennie, leader of Havant Borough Council.
Read More
The candle-lit vigil will take place after a church service starting at 6.30pm, which is also open to all.
Most Popular
-
1
HMS Bronington: Last of 'wooden walls' former Royal Navy warship once captained by King Charles set for refloating and tender bids
-
2
Portsmouth murder investigation launched after woman's body found in Anchorage Park - with man's body nearby
-
3
Portsmouth murder: Pictures from the scene in Anchorage Park after two bodies found
Councillor Alex Rennie said: ‘As we draw closer to the funeral of our late monarch, this vigil will provide residents with an opportunity to show their respects and be part of a national moment of reflection.
‘This vigil provides a fitting way of showing our gratitude for the Queen's devotion to her country.’
Canon Tom Kennar, Rector of St Faith's and Chaplain to the Mayor said: ‘As the Civic Church of Havant, we count it a huge privilege to be the place where civic leaders come together at times of national importance, to celebrate or remember and (for those of faith) to pray.
‘We are humbled to be the focus of the borough's civic vigil on Sunday at 6.30pm. Directly afterwards we look forward to welcoming the whole community, of any faith or none, to the National Moment of Reflection around the ancient yew tree in our Churchyard.’