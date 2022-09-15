St Faith's Church in Havant will host outdoor candlelit vigil for the Queen as part of National Moment of Reflection

St Faith's Church, Havant

Starting at 7.50pm under the ancient yew tree outside the church, members of the public will be given a candle to light in memory of the Queen.

Convened by Canon Tom Kennar, a number of dignitaries will be in attendance, including Major-General Jamie Balfour CBE (Deputy Lieutenant of Hampshire) Alan Mak MP, Deputy Mayor Councillor Rosy Raines and Councillor Alex Rennie, leader of Havant Borough Council.

The candle-lit vigil will take place after a church service starting at 6.30pm, which is also open to all.

Councillor Alex Rennie said: ‘As we draw closer to the funeral of our late monarch, this vigil will provide residents with an opportunity to show their respects and be part of a national moment of reflection.

‘This vigil provides a fitting way of showing our gratitude for the Queen's devotion to her country.’

Canon Tom Kennar, Rector of St Faith's and Chaplain to the Mayor said: ‘As the Civic Church of Havant, we count it a huge privilege to be the place where civic leaders come together at times of national importance, to celebrate or remember and (for those of faith) to pray.