People across the country are experiencing a number of difficult emotions as we mourn the loss of our devoted Monarch who dedicated her life to the country for more than 70 years.

Portsmouth, as a city, has come together and St Mary’s Church in Fratton is offering its support to the community across the weekend.

The Fratton Church is offering a quiet and intimate way to celebrate and remember Her Majesty and will be opening every day, until the funeral, from 9am until 6pm meaning that everyone will have the opportunity to take some time to reflect and pray, as well as lighting a candle in honour of the Queen.

Rev Richard Walker signs the Book of condolence for the Queen at St Marys Church.

The Reverend Canon Bob White said: ‘Her Majesty the Queen touched all of our lives and our communities and did so in a variety of ways. As we as a nation mourn her death, so we will each wish to express our thanksgiving for her life in a number of ways. Over the coming days there will be a number of opportunities in our city to come together and mark her death and her many years of dedicated and faithful service.’

The end of the ceremony will see an open time for people to share their own memories and reflections.

Gathering in St Marys Church.

The day of the funeral will also see the Church opening from 9am where people can watch the service from a large screen and connect with others who do not want to watch the ceremony alone.

Father Bob, who was a Queen’s chaplain and who has become a King’s chaplain, added: ‘In Fratton, St Mary’s will reflect on her life from the perspective of the community and groups within it and what she meant to us. We will come together and share memories and prayers as well as light candles.