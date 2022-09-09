The event will begin at 1.30pm when the Lord Mayor, councillor Hugh Mason, and the Leader of Portsmouth City Council, councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, will make speeches.

They will then be are joined by the deputy-lieutenant, representing the lord lieutenant of Hampshire, in laying floral tributes on the steps of the Guildhall after which the public will be able to leave their own flowers.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the commissioning ceremony of HMS Queen Elizabeth into the Royal Navy at Portsmouth Harbour in 2017 Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The city council has also confirmed the details of its book of condolences which will be opened at the same time as the online version set up by Buckingham Palace.

Anyone wishing to leave a message is asked to write it in advance and leave it in boxes left at:

Portsmouth Guildhall (will be open on Sundays)

Southsea Library (will be open on Sundays)

Cosham Library

Baffins Library

North End Library

Paulsgrove Library

Fratton Library

Beddow Library

Somerstown Hub