News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

The Queen: Vigil to be held in Portsmouth's Guildhall Square today

A VIGIL will take place in Guildhall Square this afternoon to provide Portsmouth residents with an opportunity to mark the death of the Queen.

By Josh Wright
Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:58 am
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:58 am

The event will begin at 1.30pm when the Lord Mayor, councillor Hugh Mason, and the Leader of Portsmouth City Council, councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, will make speeches.

Read More

Read More
The Queen: Portsmouth City Council leaders offer tributes after monarch's death

They will then be are joined by the deputy-lieutenant, representing the lord lieutenant of Hampshire, in laying floral tributes on the steps of the Guildhall after which the public will be able to leave their own flowers.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the commissioning ceremony of HMS Queen Elizabeth into the Royal Navy at Portsmouth Harbour in 2017 Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Most Popular

The city council has also confirmed the details of its book of condolences which will be opened at the same time as the online version set up by Buckingham Palace.

Anyone wishing to leave a message is asked to write it in advance and leave it in boxes left at:

Portsmouth Guildhall (will be open on Sundays)

Southsea Library (will be open on Sundays)

Cosham Library

Baffins Library

North End Library

Paulsgrove Library

Fratton Library

Beddow Library

Somerstown Hub

The boxes will be available until Tuesday, September 20 after which they will be put into a book of condolences.

QueenVigilPortsmouthMayorPortsmouth City Council