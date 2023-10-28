News you can trust since 1877
Dogs at Phoenix Rehoming: Coco the five month old French Bulldog desperately needs surgery to help her breathe

A fundraiser has been launched to help a beautiful French Bulldog puppy who desperately needs surgery to help her breathe.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Oct 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 14:03 BST

Coco is only five months old and she is now being looked after by the team at Phoenix Rehoming – but she has had a rough start to her young life.

She was surrendered to the charity with advanced cataracts in both eyes which resulted in her vision being significantly impaired and she now also needs airway surgery to help her breathe.

The total cost of saving Coco’s sight and the airway surgery will exceed £10,000 and the charity is urgently asking for any donations that can go towards the bill.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “She is such a playful little pup, but even the slightest of play has her struggling to catch her breath. She is unable to breathe through her nose and this means she can’t even rest without struggling.

"We cannot sit by and watch Coco continue to suffer in this way. The poor girl cannot even get comfortable enough to sleep properly due to her breathing.

"Any donations, however small, are so gratefully appreciated to help us help this girl."

The surgery required to improve Coco’s breathing has been booked for November 2 and this precious pup will also need two minor procedures on her eyes prior to cataract surgery. The charity is currently fundraising to cover these three procedures which will cost £3,150 but the cataract surgery itself will increase this cost significantly.

For more information about the charity, click here.

To donate to the fundraiser and read updates, click here.

Coco is in desperate need of surgery to help her keep her eye sight as well as improve her breathing.

