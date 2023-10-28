A fundraiser has been launched to help a beautiful French Bulldog puppy who desperately needs surgery to help her breathe.

She was surrendered to the charity with advanced cataracts in both eyes which resulted in her vision being significantly impaired and she now also needs airway surgery to help her breathe.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “She is such a playful little pup, but even the slightest of play has her struggling to catch her breath. She is unable to breathe through her nose and this means she can’t even rest without struggling.

SEE ALSO: Here are 7 dogs that are now thriving after volunteers help them

"We cannot sit by and watch Coco continue to suffer in this way. The poor girl cannot even get comfortable enough to sleep properly due to her breathing.

"Any donations, however small, are so gratefully appreciated to help us help this girl."

The surgery required to improve Coco’s breathing has been booked for November 2 and this precious pup will also need two minor procedures on her eyes prior to cataract surgery. The charity is currently fundraising to cover these three procedures which will cost £3,150 but the cataract surgery itself will increase this cost significantly.

1 . Phoenix Rehoming - Coco Coco is in desperate need of surgery to help her keep her eye sight as well as improve her breathing. Photo: Phoenix Rehoming Photo Sales

2 . Phoenix Rehoming - Coco Coco is in desperate need of surgery to help her keep her eye sight as well as improve her breathing. Photo: Phoenix Rehoming Photo Sales

3 . Phoenix Rehoming - Coco Coco is in desperate need of surgery to help her keep her eye sight as well as improve her breathing. Photo: Phoenix Rehoming Photo Sales

4 . Phoenix Rehoming - Coco Coco is in desperate need of surgery to help her keep her eye sight as well as improve her breathing. Photo: Phoenix Rehoming Photo Sales