Staff members celebrate 10 years of Mary Rose Museum in Portsmouth's Old Dockyard

Staff at the Mary Rose Museum have celebrated ten years of being in the heart of the Old Dockyard.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 19:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 19:21 BST

The Mary Rose Museum thrust its doors open ten years ago where it became renowned for being the home of the Mary Rose which required one of the largest excavation projects to get it to where it is today.

The museum has become an integral part of the city and often hosts events for the public to get involved in including King Charles III Coronation last month.

Alexandra Hildred, head of research at The Mary Rose Museum, said: ‘We are celebrating the tenth anniversary of when this museum was opened and reuniting for the first time

Staff of the Mary Rose Museum are celebrating 10 years of its opening and marking their 2.5 million visitors Pictured: Youngest staff, Jess Otton and Dr Alex Hildred celebrating with other staff by cutting a cake with a sword outside the Mary Rose Museum, Portmouth on 31st May 2023 Picture: Habibur RahmanStaff of the Mary Rose Museum are celebrating 10 years of its opening and marking their 2.5 million visitors Pictured: Youngest staff, Jess Otton and Dr Alex Hildred celebrating with other staff by cutting a cake with a sword outside the Mary Rose Museum, Portmouth on 31st May 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
Staff of the Mary Rose Museum are celebrating 10 years of its opening and marking their 2.5 million visitors Pictured: Youngest staff, Jess Otton and Dr Alex Hildred celebrating with other staff by cutting a cake with a sword outside the Mary Rose Museum, Portmouth on 31st May 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
the objects with the ship itself so it is a huge day and it has continued to grow and prosper.

‘The Mary Rose has been here longer because it has been in this place since 1982 since it was bought in but as a museum now it sits beautifully beside HMS Victory and I think it is the heart of the museum – the ship- and the museum is part of the heart of the dockyard.’

Over 19,000 artefacts were recovered from the sea bed where the ship sunk and they have been reunited with the ship in the museum where people can explore their history.

Exterior of The Mary Rose at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.Exterior of The Mary Rose at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.
Exterior of The Mary Rose at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.
Alexandra added: ‘It was always a dream to have a museum surrounding the ship and the first plans were to do one in Eastney but then when she came in here, it just seemed absolutely right that we should build a museum round here.’

