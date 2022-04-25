Stagecoach responds to fatal collision between bus and 64-year-old man in Portsmouth

The incident, involving a Stagecoach single-decker bus and pedestrian, occurred in London Road, Hilsea, at around 6.47pm on Saturday, April 23.

The pedestrian, a 64-year-old man from Portsmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign on London Road. Picture: Emily Turner

A spokesman from Stagecoach South said the company was assisting police and supporting the driver.

The spokesman said: ‘Our first thoughts are for the family and loved ones of the pedestrian who has died.

‘We are assisting the police in any way that we can to establish the circumstances involved, as well as providing support for our driver.’

Police are hoping to speak to anyone who witnessed or who may have dash-cam footage.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘Anyone who can assist with our enquiries should call 101, quoting the reference 44220159148.’