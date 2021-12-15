The first Staggeringly Good Christmas Market at its spacious industrial unit on Rodney Road was a huge success as hundreds of festive-goers got into the spirit throughout the day-long event on Sunday.

That was despite Staggeringly Good’s brewery owner Joe Ross admitting he was ‘anxious’ whether many people would turn up amid new Covid restrictions and spiralling fears over the new Omicron strain of the virus.

Staggeringly Good Brewery's Christmas market

But revellers showed their support for the inaugural event that boasted scores of traders selling ‘all kinds of amazing gifts’, street food, coffee, board games and a retro arcade for kids.

There were also performances from Lady and The Dukes, a 16-piece brass band and carols performed by Southsea Community Choir.

And, as you might expect, there was a stellar line-up of craft beers, wines and spirits from the brewery’s taproom.

Joe said the event, the brewery’s first non-ticket event and the city’s only indoor non-weather dependent market, had fared better than he could have imagined.

‘I was a bit anxious about it. We had people saying they were coming on Facebook but you’re never sure if they will come out. So to have so many people turn out for it leaves me very humbled,’ he said.

‘It was special and brought tears to my eyes.

‘We had a constant cycle of people here with it busy from when we opened in the morning. People want to come out and enjoy something local and get in the festive spirit.

‘We had lots of amazing companies and music for everyone.’

Opening up on his concerns at the event as the country once again faces up to further restrictions, Joe said: ‘There is a resoluteness about people here. They are open to having a good time while sticking to the rules.

‘But they are not giving in to the suppression and some of the negative vibes out there.

‘It is important to connect with family and friends and it is important they support local businesses who have to fight for every penny.’

The family-friendly event also featured a host of festive-looking dogs while stallholders enjoyed the occasion.

James Casey, who runs Portchester-based Lowtide Coffee Co which roasts coffee from countries including Colombia and Costa Rica, said: ‘It’s very cool and busy which is good to see especially with the concerns at the moment from Covid.

‘I didn’t know what to expect but it’s been really fun with people having a good time enjoying the beers, music, food and stalls.’

Kevin and Lily Parks, who run Lily’s Evening Star, travelled from Henley-on-Thames to showcase their array of Christmas gifts.

‘It’s been a lovely atmosphere and everyone is very friendly,’ they said. ‘We would definitely do it again.’

