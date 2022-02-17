Fratton-based brewery Staggeringly Good will once again be putting on the two-day beer bash on the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard attraction.

This year’s event is set to be the team’s biggest yet, with even more of the 420ft ship opened up to increase capacity – as well as a VIP section, according to brewery co-founder Joe Ross.

He said: ‘We only found out on Monday that it was going to go ahead. We’re planning to put in place everything we had hoped to do in 2020.

WarriorFest 2018 - onboard HMS Warrior, organised by Staggeringly Good Brewery

‘It’s going to be more of an experience as opposed to just a beer festival – lots of actors and people immersing guests into the experience of the historical vessel.

‘Somehow we keep finding more room on the ship that we use.

‘Capacity is 950, but we are being cautious and dropping that to 750 (each day), including 50 VIP tickets.’

Despite the increased capacity, Joe has warned interested punters that tickets are expected to sell-out fast.

He said: ‘Based on previous sales, we’re more than half way.

‘I’m confident tickets will go quite quickly.’

More than 850 places have already gone for those bought tickets for previous cancelled WarriorFests.

Those patrons will be sent a code to claim a free ticket for this year’s event.

Entry costs £30 and VIP tickets are £50.

WarriorFest 2022 runs on August 5 and 6.

Tickets are expected to go on sale from the brewery’s website on Friday morning at the latest.

