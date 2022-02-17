Jamie Day, 25, and Kye Page, 22, have been sentenced to a total of five years and two months for drug supply offences.

Winchester Crown Court heard on December 13, 2019, that officers from Hampshire Constabulary carried out four drugs warrants at addresses in the city.

At these properties, officers located several bags of white powder and cannabis – as well as four mobile phones and other items suspected to be linked with drug dealing and supply.

A quantity of cash was also seized by police.

Following analysis, the white powder was determined to be cocaine, with a street value of £2,650.

The bags of cannabis totalled £880, and three of the phones contained messages which advertised the sale of the drugs.

Day, of Old Station Approach, Winchester, and Page, of Walpole Road, Winchester, appeared in court on Monday.

Page pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply Class A and Class B drugs between April 1, 2018, and December 14, 2019.

He was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

Day was sentenced to two years and six months after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A and class B drugs, between the same timeframe as Page.

Winchester’s district commander, chief inspector Jon Turton said ‘This is an excellent result following a great piece of work by officers from Hampshire Constabulary.

‘Drugs supply and associated crime can be devastating to communities. It is often connected to other offending, such as violence or even the exploitation and abuse of vulnerable adults and children, which is why we continue to do everything we can to tackle them and keep our communities safe.

‘I hope this case reassures our communities that we continue to disrupt those involved in drug related crime and keep people safe.’

Hampshire police urge anyone who has any information or concerns about drug related activity in their neighbourhood to get in touch.

A statement said: ‘Every call you make helps us to build a strong intelligence picture and enables us to take positive action and bring offenders to justice.’

People are advised to report drug related activity by calling 101, or online here.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers, at 0800 555 111 or through their website.

