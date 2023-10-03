Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When he was first found, he was extremely shy, but he has now come into himself and he is feeling much more confident. He has been described as an ‘affectionate boy’ when he builds up his his trust and he has now grown his confidence to allow the volunteers at the Ark to brush him.

Stan enjoys his food and he sometimes nips when he is being given treats through excitement and he is now starting to show his playful nature by wanting to play.

Stan the cat is looking for a new home after the RSPCA found him as a stray.

Vanessa, Cattery Lead: "Stan the Man is a lovely, affectionate boy. He runs up to greet you and enjoys some gentle fuss. Equally he is content doing his own thing and will happily amuse himself, especially if there’s some catnip to roll in.

“Stan is FIV+. This means he is looking for his new home to have either a catio or cat proof garden so he can still enjoy the outdoors safely. FIV+ cats can lead long and healthy lives but do need to be kept away from other cats, this is to prevent further spread of the virus and to protect them from contracting infection or disease.

