Stan the domestic short haired cat is searching for new home after Stubbington Ark rescued him
The Stubbington Ark, which is the Solent branch of the RSPCA, has been looking after Stan, the three-year-old domestic short haired cat, since he was found as a stray.
When he was first found, he was extremely shy, but he has now come into himself and he is feeling much more confident. He has been described as an ‘affectionate boy’ when he builds up his his trust and he has now grown his confidence to allow the volunteers at the Ark to brush him.
Stan enjoys his food and he sometimes nips when he is being given treats through excitement and he is now starting to show his playful nature by wanting to play.
Vanessa, Cattery Lead: "Stan the Man is a lovely, affectionate boy. He runs up to greet you and enjoys some gentle fuss. Equally he is content doing his own thing and will happily amuse himself, especially if there’s some catnip to roll in.
“Stan is FIV+. This means he is looking for his new home to have either a catio or cat proof garden so he can still enjoy the outdoors safely. FIV+ cats can lead long and healthy lives but do need to be kept away from other cats, this is to prevent further spread of the virus and to protect them from contracting infection or disease.
Stan needs to be an only pet in an adult only home and he would benefit from staying in an unused room until he settles in and feels safe, which is of the upmost importance when looking after the ‘gentle’ cat.