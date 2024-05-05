Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mandy Rankin, and Dave Rankin in Mandalorian outfits for their Star Wars themed wedding on May The Fourth.

Mandy Rankin, 57, and Dave Rankin, 52, got married on Saturday, May 4 at Portsmouth Registry Office. The couple celebrated their special day as they knew best, with both of them donning Mandalorian costumes. The Star Wars fans saw May 4 as the perfect day to hold their wedding with it being Star Wars day (May the 4th be with you).

The couple got engaged last year, however on hearing that the wedding may not be for a few years, Mandy saw the perfect way to get to the big day sooner. She said: “My fiancé proposed to me last May and when I asked when the wedding would be he said another four or five years.

“I looked at the calendar and saw that May 4 would be on a Saturday this year, and him being a big Star Wars fan, I managed to persuade him that today would be the day to have it. Hence why we are all dressed up as Star Wars characters. “

Mandy and Dave enjoyed the day with family and friends at their Star Wars themed wedding on May The Fourth

It was not only the happy couple that got dressed up for the occasion with a number of guest also dressing in their Star Wars best to celebrate the occassion. Dave said: “About half of the guest dressed up for the main event, we had a couple of Obi-Wans and my mum dressed up as Darth Vader which was hilarious. We had a wonderful day.”