The ‘Summer Boardwalk’, opening on July 22 in the Plaza, will be reminiscent of the boardwalk amusement parks which sprung up across the coasts of the USA at the turn of the century.

Guests can step back in time as they step onto the fully decked boardwalk, complete with festoon lights, an illuminated entrance arch, and ragtime music.

The unique immersive experience will feature the 35-metre tall ‘Wonder Wheel’ at the heart of the attraction, with more than 20,000 lights illuminating it at night.

Amusements will also include a traditional carousel, a children’s balloon ride and a ‘New York, New York’ funhouse.

‘Coney Island Hot Dog Co’ will be serving up everything from cheese dogs to chilli dogs.