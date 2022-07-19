Over £400,000 has been raised to find new spaces for wildlife in the South Downs National Park.

One year after the launch of the ReNature campaign and fundraising is in full swing as the initiative aims to create an extra 13,000 hectares of habitat.

After a plea for new nature sites last autumn, there are now 59 ongoing projects with the goal of creating more habitats where wildlife can flourish.

ReNature is also holding a festival this month, from July 16 to 24, to encourage people to help support the campaign.

Water Vole in South Downs National Park

The festival includes a beach clean at Seven Sisters and ReNature packs, with nature-based goodies and activities will be sent to community groups.

Andrew Lee, director of countryside policy and management for the South Downs National Park, said: ‘We’re determined to help reverse biodiversity loss. Nature can thrive anywhere given the right support and we can all work together to make a real difference.’

There is also a chance to win a day out at a wildlife venue within the National Park, including Marwell Zoo, Arundel Wetland Centre and RSPB Pulborough Brooks.

Orchids at Butser Hill in the South Downs National Park

To have a chance of winning, the public is being asked to make three ‘pledges’ where they upload photos of themselves experiencing and caring for nature.

They are invited to then share the photos on social media with the hashtag #ReNature.

The South Downs National Park Trust has an ambitious goal of raising £100m in the next ten years to help wildlife.