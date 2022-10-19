At a Stokes Bay Women’s Institute (WI) meeting on October 4, former squadron leader Joe Marsden who served in the RAF for 29 years flying the Vulcan and Canberra bombers among other military aircraft, was guest speaker.

Joe’s role after the conflict as Air Defence Commander required scrambling fighter aircraft when needed.

The climate though was frequently ‘challenging’ – both for living and working – with tales of Radome, a structure protecting radar equipment, being blown over the mountain in winds exceeding 100 mph.

Former squadron deader, Joe Marsden, gives a talk to members of the Stokes Bay WI.

Joe gave a talk about his time with the RAF, with three tours in the Falkland Islands on mountain top radar units and later as an air defence commander, explaining how life has developed since the 1982 conflict.

He covered the impact on the local population and also some of the abundant wildlife which resulted in an influx of tourists.

The WI, which holds meetings on the third Tuesday of every month, in St Mary’s Parish Centre, Alverstoke from 10am to midday, heard some ‘unusual’ facts, including the term for the local laundry facility known as a FILF and the broadcasting service FIBS.

Advertisement Hide Ad