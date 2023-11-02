Southern Water confirmed that the burst took place on October 31 at approximately 10pm and despite efforts to minimise the impact on road users and the environment, a road closure will be put in place from tomorrow morning.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “Our teams are currently repairing a burst sewer on Eastern Road (A2030) in Portsmouth.“Although we’ve worked hard to minimise the environmental impact of this, we remain in the area carrying out repairs while working hard to maintain services throughout Storm Ciarán. Due to the location of the burst this will cause disruption over the next few days.”