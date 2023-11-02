News you can trust since 1877
Storm Ciaran in Hampshire: Southbound lanes of Eastern Road in Portsmouth to close tomorrow following burst sewer, Southern Water confirms

The southbound lanes of a major road in the city will be closed from tomorrow following a burst sewer, Southern Water has confirmed.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:53 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 09:55 GMT
Eastern Road in Portsmouth has been significantly affected by the heavy rainfall over the last few days and Storm Ciaran, and as a result a sewer has burst along the major road.

Southern Water confirmed that the burst took place on October 31 at approximately 10pm and despite efforts to minimise the impact on road users and the environment, a road closure will be put in place from tomorrow morning.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “Our teams are currently repairing a burst sewer on Eastern Road (A2030) in Portsmouth.“Although we’ve worked hard to minimise the environmental impact of this, we remain in the area carrying out repairs while working hard to maintain services throughout Storm Ciarán. Due to the location of the burst this will cause disruption over the next few days.”

Pictured: Flooding in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur RahmanPictured: Flooding in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman
SEE ALSO: Southern Water close one lane of Eastern Road in Portsmouth following burst sewer

A team have been down at the site when the sewer first burst and they used tanks to pump water and waste away in an attempt to avoid a road closure however due to the ongoing rain, this has not been the case. A spokesperson added: “To carry out a full repair we will be closing the southbound lanes of Eastern Road near Morrisons from 10am on Friday to Monday. This willimpact the access from the M27.“We know this is a crucial route into and out of Portsmouth and we’re working with Portsmouth City Council to minimise the impact on road users. We’re sorry for the disruption this will cause residents, businesses and commuters.“We will provide a further update with more information before the full repair begins and further updates as the work progresses.”

