Storm Ciaran in Hampshire: Southbound lanes of Eastern Road in Portsmouth to close tomorrow following burst sewer, Southern Water confirms
Eastern Road in Portsmouth has been significantly affected by the heavy rainfall over the last few days and Storm Ciaran, and as a result a sewer has burst along the major road.
Southern Water confirmed that the burst took place on October 31 at approximately 10pm and despite efforts to minimise the impact on road users and the environment, a road closure will be put in place from tomorrow morning.
A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “Our teams are currently repairing a burst sewer on Eastern Road (A2030) in Portsmouth.“Although we’ve worked hard to minimise the environmental impact of this, we remain in the area carrying out repairs while working hard to maintain services throughout Storm Ciarán. Due to the location of the burst this will cause disruption over the next few days.”
A team have been down at the site when the sewer first burst and they used tanks to pump water and waste away in an attempt to avoid a road closure however due to the ongoing rain, this has not been the case. A spokesperson added: “To carry out a full repair we will be closing the southbound lanes of Eastern Road near Morrisons from 10am on Friday to Monday. This willimpact the access from the M27.“We know this is a crucial route into and out of Portsmouth and we’re working with Portsmouth City Council to minimise the impact on road users. We’re sorry for the disruption this will cause residents, businesses and commuters.“We will provide a further update with more information before the full repair begins and further updates as the work progresses.”