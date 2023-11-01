M27 drivers are being warned as Storm Ciarán prepares to batter the south.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

National Highways said motorists crossing the bridge over the River Hamble are particularly susceptible to the the high winds and heavy rain that are expected to hit the region on Wednesday before subsiding on Friday.

READ NOW: Overturned lorry on M27

The Met Office has issued yellow and amber alerts for strong winds and rain, with an amber alert for strong winds in place across Devon and Cornwall through Thursday morning and across London and the south east during Thursday, and a yellow alert for wind and rain across the south west, parts of the south east and East Anglia.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M27 storm warning

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highways authority said in a statement: “The bridge over the River Hamble on the M27 and the Port of Dover are likely to be affected by the strong winds during the adverse weather event, which will also bring heavy rain across parts of the south.”

Amy Shaw, national network manager at National Highways, said: “Driving conditions are likely to change given the Met Office forecasts around Storm Ciarán. If you're using the roads slow down and give yourself more space between you and the vehicle in front. It is harder for tyres to grip the road and excess spray makes it harder to see ahead.

“We also remind drivers to remember TRIP – this is a National Highways initiative to help motorists. It stands for: Top-up - fuel, water and oil; Rest - every two hours; Inspect - tyres and lights before a long journey and Prepare - check your journey and the weather forecast before heading out.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down and drive to the conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space.”

Meanwhile, the Itchen Bridge in Southampton will be closed on Wednesday from 7pm. This closure will remain in place until Storm Ciarán has passed or when the weather significantly subsides.