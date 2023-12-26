The UK is set to be hit by a storm over the coming days – with warnings in place for wind, rain and snow.

Storm Gerrit could bring winds of up to around 70 mph will batter England’s South Coast – including Portsmouth – tomorrow (Wednesday 27) and severe weather warnings are in place.

A yellow weather warning for wind, covering almost the entirety of England’s South Coast as well as large parts of Wales, Northern England and Scotland, has been issued between 3.00am and 6.00pm. Coastal gales are expected to sweep the region and people are warned to be cautious if walking near the sea. Flooding, power cuts and disruption to road and rail journeys are also expected.

Storm Gerrit has been named and will hit Portsmouth this week.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Storm Gerrit will run towards western UK on Wednesday and bring with it potential impacts for much of the UK.

“Winds across southern coastal areas of England will be strong, possibly peaking around 70 mph on exposed coastlines, but more widely around 50-60 mph within the warning area.

“Rain is an additional hazard from Storm Gerrit, with active weather fronts leading to a wet day for many. Snow is also likely to cause problems for some northern areas: only briefly for a few upland routes across the Pennines and southern Scotland overnight and early on Wednesday, but more widely to the north of the Central Lowlands later in the day. Here around 10 to possibly 20cm of snow may affect some of the highest routes, this combining with very strong winds to lead to some difficult travel conditions. At lower levels a combination of heavy rain and very strong winds will dominate.”

Storm Gerrit will transition gradually to the northeast late on Wednesday and into Thursday. Further unsettled weather is likely later in the week, with strong winds, rain and some upland snow.

