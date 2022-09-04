Street vigil in Portsmouth sees outpouring of grief for 'golden' friend Wayne Elliott, fatally wounded in Edinburgh, Scotland
A ‘STREET vigil’ organised by a homeless support group has paid tribute to a ‘golden’ friend and much-missed member of the community, Wayne Elliott, who died last month.
The 53-year-old, who had been homeless in the city and helped outreach group Helping Hands Portsmouth, was found with serious injuries in an Edinburgh street on Saturday, August 13.
He later died at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh three days later.
Now Helping Hands have honoured his life by bringing friends and family together for a wake at the Commercial Road fountain.
More than 50 people gathered to pay their respects, with a short service from a King’s Church pastor and candles lit in Wayne’s memory.
One of Wayne’s friends, who asked not to be named, said he had lost a ‘golden’ friend who always had time for anyone.
He said: ‘Wayne was one of those people who would still give to you even when they had nothing themselves.
‘It feels good to see so many people here.’
Bev Saunders, one of the founders of Helping Hands, said the community was grieving for a friend who was always quick to show his appreciation of a kind gesture or comment.
She said: ‘When I heard that Wayne had died, I was absolutely devastated.
‘He was one of those people who touched your soul. He was kind, friendly, and always respectful.’
The tragic blow comes as the group finds itself under pressure from the cost of living crisis, with demand rising as support begins to decline.
Bev said: ‘We are noticing our numbers going up, but because of the current economic climate, our donations are going down.
The group has seen those in need increase by 40 per cent – but donations are down by 70 per cent.
Bev added: ‘We could use all the help we can get.’
But those attending the memorial for Wayne remain confident that the Portsmouth spirit will prevail for those most in need.
Pompey super-fan John Portsmouth Football Club Westwood, who had met Wayne on a few occasions through his support for the group, attended the vigil and said: ‘Pompey is a working class city, it’s a street city – and the working class always look after their own.’