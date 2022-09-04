Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes to Wayne Elliott present during the vigil in Commercial Road. Picture: Mike Cooter

The 53-year-old, who had been homeless in the city and helped outreach group Helping Hands Portsmouth, was found with serious injuries in an Edinburgh street on Saturday, August 13.

He later died at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh three days later.

Now Helping Hands have honoured his life by bringing friends and family together for a wake at the Commercial Road fountain.

Josh Binstead (Executive Pastor from Kings Church in Somers Road) led the vigil in a moment of silence in memory of Wayne Elliott. Picture: Mike Cooter

More than 50 people gathered to pay their respects, with a short service from a King’s Church pastor and candles lit in Wayne’s memory.

One of Wayne’s friends, who asked not to be named, said he had lost a ‘golden’ friend who always had time for anyone.

He said: ‘Wayne was one of those people who would still give to you even when they had nothing themselves.

‘It feels good to see so many people here.’

Bev Saunders, one of the founders of Helping Hands, said the community was grieving for a friend who was always quick to show his appreciation of a kind gesture or comment.

She said: ‘When I heard that Wayne had died, I was absolutely devastated.

‘He was one of those people who touched your soul. He was kind, friendly, and always respectful.’

The tragic blow comes as the group finds itself under pressure from the cost of living crisis, with demand rising as support begins to decline.

Bev said: ‘We are noticing our numbers going up, but because of the current economic climate, our donations are going down.

The group has seen those in need increase by 40 per cent – but donations are down by 70 per cent.

Bev added: ‘We could use all the help we can get.’

But those attending the memorial for Wayne remain confident that the Portsmouth spirit will prevail for those most in need.