Five-year-old Jax Jefferys from Waterlooville died suddenly on December 1 from a Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) infection, according to his family. The youngster, who attended Morelands Primary School, had been previously diagnosed with influenza A.

Now, a fundraiser has been launched in support of the boy’s parents and three older sisters.

Jax Jefferys, 5, died suddenly after contracting the Strep A virus.

The GoFundMe page, launched by Katie Smith, said: ‘After speaking with friends, family and local families who have asked what they can do to support the family. I decided a go fund me account was the best way for people to donate to the family.

‘I spoke to Charlene first as I know they're a very private family and wouldn't want this but I explained that even if it's just to take the three girls away next for some time out. Charlene agreed this was the best way as she has also had a few people message asking what they can do to try and help in this awful, heartbreaking time.

‘Christmas will never be the same for them now but I know that Charlene and Danny will do their utmost best at this extremely sad time to make Christmas the best it possibly can be for their three girls.’

At the time of publication, the fundraising page had raised more than £1,400, with dozens of generous donors chipping in.

The family has previously paid tribute to Jax following his death, with mother Charlene saying that she repeatedly sought medical advice in the days before his death.

She said: ‘On the fourth day Jax's condition deteriorated so much that we rushed him to hospital and by 10pm Thursday, December 1 he had passed away.

‘Only after his death was it confirmed that the cause was the Strep A virus. We would dearly like to express our deepest thanks to all the hospital staff who did their utmost to save Jax.’