Student nurse who has gone to Ukraine with Emsworth group Bridge to Unity shares lessons learned over the last year
An aid worker from Emsworth visited Ukraine has shared the lessons she learned over the past 12 months, saying: ‘I have never seen those looks on people's faces before and I have spent years working in hospitals.’
Liberty Rose, 27, a nursing student from Emsworth, has visited Ukraine in the 12 months since the war started as part of community interest company Bridge To Unity - with the help of Polish non-governmental organisation Zintegrowana Sluzba Ratownicza.
She said: ‘I formed strong bonds with those I met without needing to speak the language, but it's really helpful when you can at least say '”hello”, “goodbye”, “thank you” and “please”.
‘The experience has left no doubt in my mind that I am on the Earth and following this nursing pathway to work where there is conflict or natural disasters.’
Ms Rose said the scenes she witnessed in western Ukraine stuck with her when she returned to the UK.
‘I knew I was going to be confronted with the human response to disaster,’ she said. ‘I wish I had thought of ways to deal with that because when you get back home and you get back to your family and your dog, you also remember that there are people just a few hours away by plane who have lost everything. It feels insensitive.’
She said a trip to a military hospital outside Lviv in December 2022 - which was filled with Ukrainian soldiers, many of whom were injured or had amputations or lost limbs - had a profound effect on her.
‘I have never seen those looks on people's faces before and I have spent years working in hospitals,’ she said. ‘Music was playing and drinks were flowing to celebrate the achievements of these men, but it felt wrong in a way. The spirit is strong, but it is tested and these people are not unaffected by what's going on.’
For those who want to help Ukraine, Ms Rose pointed to the important work that can be done from the UK, saying: ‘Look for what is being done in your local area to help Ukraine, make contact and see how you can help.
‘Help with donations and also make sure you are going into Ukraine for the right reasons as it is not easy getting across the border.’