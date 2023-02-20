You may also like to read: Ukrainian in Hampshire tells how she had to walk 200 miles while eight months pregnant to escape Russians

She said: ‘I formed strong bonds with those I met without needing to speak the language, but it's really helpful when you can at least say '”hello”, “goodbye”, “thank you” and “please”.

Liberty Rose, a 27-year-old nursing student who lives in Emsworth, Hampshire, and has visited Ukraine in the 12 months since the war started Picture: Liberty Rose/PA Wire

‘The experience has left no doubt in my mind that I am on the Earth and following this nursing pathway to work where there is conflict or natural disasters.’

Ms Rose said the scenes she witnessed in western Ukraine stuck with her when she returned to the UK.

‘I knew I was going to be confronted with the human response to disaster,’ she said. ‘I wish I had thought of ways to deal with that because when you get back home and you get back to your family and your dog, you also remember that there are people just a few hours away by plane who have lost everything. It feels insensitive.’

She said a trip to a military hospital outside Lviv in December 2022 - which was filled with Ukrainian soldiers, many of whom were injured or had amputations or lost limbs - had a profound effect on her.

Liberty Rose Picture: Liberty Rose/PA Wire

‘I have never seen those looks on people's faces before and I have spent years working in hospitals,’ she said. ‘Music was playing and drinks were flowing to celebrate the achievements of these men, but it felt wrong in a way. The spirit is strong, but it is tested and these people are not unaffected by what's going on.’

For those who want to help Ukraine, Ms Rose pointed to the important work that can be done from the UK, saying: ‘Look for what is being done in your local area to help Ukraine, make contact and see how you can help.