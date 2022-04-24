Around a dozen youngsters took part in the finale of the University of Portsmouth Sailing Club’s ‘Take a Dip’ project, which aims to raise £500 for the charity Just One Ocean.

This week, members of the sailing club and other university organisations have been taking part in the campaign by snapping a picture and video of themselves in the sea, donating £5, and nominating three friends to do the same.

Laughs and shouts were heard as many of the hardy swimmers came together on the beach near South Parade Pier this morning to take part in the final ‘Big Dip’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the water. Picture: Alex Shute

Adam Morris, president of the sailing club, said: ‘Today is the Big Dip where we wanted to get everyone who did it during the week to come back as a big group.’

The students say that they want to encourage the university community to engage with sustainability and to grow awareness of the damage being done to the marine environment.

As an outdoors exercise challenge, event organisers hope that the Big Dip will help students’ mental health by getting people out into the fresh air and enjoying the benefits of cold water immersion.

Students from University of Portsmouth braved the cold Solent water to raise money for charity Just One Ocean on Saturday morning near Southsea Pier. Picture: Alex Shute

Money raised will be donated to Just One Ocean, a city charity which operates the Proud of Portsmouth and Plastic Free Portsmouth campaigns.

These projects help bring change and awareness to the issues facing our coastal environments.

SEE ALSO: Patriotic pride on the up in Portsmouth as more people identify as English than before Brexit

Mia Elias, club vice president and a cybercrime student at Portsmouth university, said that the Big Dip today was the result of a ‘few months long process’ of organisation.

President of University of Portsmouth Sailing Club, Adam Morris, along with Vice President Mia Elias and Raising and Giving Secretary Ciera Forry organised The Big Dip where Students from University of Portsmouth braved the cold Solent water to raise money for charity Just One Ocean on Saturday morning near Southsea Pier. Picture: Alex Shute

She added: ‘We’re doing the Big Dip campaign to raise money for an environmental charity that has Portsmouth campaigns.

‘We’re doing it to conserve natural habitats, and to promote getting outside in mental health spaces where people can come to to get relaxed and feel safe.

Students from the American football, women’s and men’s rugby, and pole dancing clubs were also among those taking a dip.

So, the campaign has raised £314.

Students from University of Portsmouth braved the cold Solent water to raise money for charity Just One Ocean on Saturday morning near Southsea Pier. Picture: Alex Shute

To donate, or to find out more, visit the JustGiving page at justgiving.com/fundraising/upsc-take-a-dip.

Students from University of Portsmouth braved the cold Solent water to raise money for charity Just One Ocean on Saturday morning near Southsea Pier. Picture: Alex Shute