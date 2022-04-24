Around a dozen youngsters took part in the finale of the University of Portsmouth Sailing Club’s ‘Take a Dip’ project, which aims to raise £500 for the charity Just One Ocean.
This week, members of the sailing club and other university organisations have been taking part in the campaign by snapping a picture and video of themselves in the sea, donating £5, and nominating three friends to do the same.
Laughs and shouts were heard as many of the hardy swimmers came together on the beach near South Parade Pier this morning to take part in the final ‘Big Dip’.
Adam Morris, president of the sailing club, said: ‘Today is the Big Dip where we wanted to get everyone who did it during the week to come back as a big group.’
The students say that they want to encourage the university community to engage with sustainability and to grow awareness of the damage being done to the marine environment.
As an outdoors exercise challenge, event organisers hope that the Big Dip will help students’ mental health by getting people out into the fresh air and enjoying the benefits of cold water immersion.
Money raised will be donated to Just One Ocean, a city charity which operates the Proud of Portsmouth and Plastic Free Portsmouth campaigns.
These projects help bring change and awareness to the issues facing our coastal environments.
Mia Elias, club vice president and a cybercrime student at Portsmouth university, said that the Big Dip today was the result of a ‘few months long process’ of organisation.
She added: ‘We’re doing the Big Dip campaign to raise money for an environmental charity that has Portsmouth campaigns.
‘We’re doing it to conserve natural habitats, and to promote getting outside in mental health spaces where people can come to to get relaxed and feel safe.
Students from the American football, women’s and men’s rugby, and pole dancing clubs were also among those taking a dip.
So, the campaign has raised £314.
To donate, or to find out more, visit the JustGiving page at justgiving.com/fundraising/upsc-take-a-dip.