Portsmouth street artist My Dog Sighs creates new mural in Portsmouth to reflect homelessness
ARTIST My Dog Sighs has struck again in a bid to raise awareness of homelessness with a large mural.
The Southsea artist has painted the artwork on Albert Road to reflect the challenges that homeless people face in the city.
The artwork is of an eye with the reflection of a homeless man in the centre, and in the outer image is a huge pink cross through it to demonstrate that there needs to be change.
The artist revealed his work on social media and explained that he hopes that the work encourages a ‘shift in people’s thoughts and deeds.’
In the post My Dog Sighs said: ‘I hadn’t really planned the reflection before I started but as the day progressed I spotted a homeless guy sat outside the Tesco near where I was painting. I stopped and chatted as I often do.
‘A Pompey boy born and bred. A break-up in a relationship forced him onto the streets.
‘It was bitterly cold today, and as I think back over the last three months I’m reminded how freezing the temperatures have been, the torrential rain and how, I’ve been at home, surrounded by family in the warm and dry, safe and secure.’
The artwork shows the reflection of the homeless man that My Dog Sighs met, and throughout the city, the artist has produced pieces that symbolise major issues in the community.
The street artist has a number of works which include a mural dedicated to the war in Ukraine to show support to those who have been affected by it, as well as pieces at Hilsea Lido and Crofton School, Stubbington.
The artist said: ‘As I painted him in the reflection I reflected on the situation. How, wrong the system is.
‘Art is a funny thing isn’t it? In itself it doesn’t solve the problem. But art is also powerful. It reflects the moment we live in. It holds a mirror up to life around us. Right now I’m saddened by what it reflects. Painting won’t solve his situation. I wish it could.’
My Dog Sighs’ work can be seen across Portsmouth, from the garden of the Queens Hotel in Southsea to Hilsea Lido.