The artwork is of an eye with the reflection of a homeless man in the centre, and in the outer image is a huge pink cross through it to demonstrate that there needs to be change.

Artist MyDogSighs raising awareness on homelessness with his new work in Albert Road, Southsea on Monday 23rd January 2023 Picture: MyDogSighs

In the post My Dog Sighs said: ‘I hadn’t really planned the reflection before I started but as the day progressed I spotted a homeless guy sat outside the Tesco near where I was painting. I stopped and chatted as I often do.

‘A Pompey boy born and bred. A break-up in a relationship forced him onto the streets.

‘It was bitterly cold today, and as I think back over the last three months I’m reminded how freezing the temperatures have been, the torrential rain and how, I’ve been at home, surrounded by family in the warm and dry, safe and secure.’

The street artist has a number of works which include a mural dedicated to the war in Ukraine to show support to those who have been affected by it, as well as pieces at Hilsea Lido and Crofton School, Stubbington.

‘Art is a funny thing isn’t it? In itself it doesn’t solve the problem. But art is also powerful. It reflects the moment we live in. It holds a mirror up to life around us. Right now I’m saddened by what it reflects. Painting won’t solve his situation. I wish it could.’

My Dog Sighs Picture: Mike Cooter (070921)

