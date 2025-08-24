Stunning show by Reytons on Common stage - in pictures

By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Aug 2025, 21:18 BST
The Reytons put on a stunning show for the crowd on The Common stage on Sunday.

The Rotherham-based band fired up the stage with a show of pyrotechnics as they powered out their songs.

See pictures below of the spectacular performance.

A finale for rising indie players Reytons

1. Reytons on Common Stage

Reytons set the festival stage on fire with a spectacular show full of pyrotechnics and smoke flares

2. Reytons on The Common stage

3. Reytons on The Common stage

4. Reytons on The Common stage

