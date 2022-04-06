Broadband provider toob, based in Lakeside, Cosham, is rolling out its full-fibre network across the borough, with the area’s first customers able to access super-fat broadband at the end of the year, The News can reveal.

It means residents and businesses will be able to enjoy the benefits of the new technology, which allows for download and upload speeds of 900 Mbps with no slowdown in performance at peak time – 17 times faster than the average speed of internet connections in UK homes.

The network expansion is set to ‘transform the broadband experience for small businesses and consumers alike’, according to toob founder and CEO Nick Parbutt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

19,000 homes and businesses could have access to super-fast internet by the end of the year. Picture: toob

He said: ‘From our point of view, we want everyone to benefit in the community.

‘Our plan will be to cover the vast majority of the area.’

The company said it aimed to keep any disruption in rolling out the network to a minimum by using existing infrastructure.

toob CEO Nick Parbutt. Picture: toob

CEO Nick added: ‘We try to keep disruption to a minimum – it’s in our benefit and the benefit of residents.

‘There are some sections where there are not any ducts and we have to deploy our own.

‘The vast majority of work (will be) people sticking heads down manholes and going up masts.

‘We keep our costs low by using as much existing physical structure as possible.

‘Our philosophy has always been that good quality broadband is a competitive necessity for us as a country.’

toob has been rolling out its full-fibre network across Southampton since 2019, offering customers 18 month contracts at £25 a month.

It is now deploying its network across more towns in Hampshire and Surrey, with plans to bring its service to Aldershot, Ash, Chandler’s Ford, Eastleigh, Farnborough, Frimley, Frimley Green, Guildford, Mytchett, West Byfleet and Woking.

Fareham residents can register their interest in the service by visiting toob.co.uk.