From left: Rachel and Jamie Moore, founders of Care and Share Waterlooville, and Jacqui Benham, community champion for ASDA Waterlooville, with some of the trollies of donations. Picture: Emily Turner

Items from Care and Share Waterlooville’s wish list were donated to the group this morning at ASDA Waterlooville.

Thanks to a grant from the ASDA Foundation, donations worth £750 - enough to fill ten trollies - will now go to people across the area in need of food and other supplies.

Care and Share Waterlooville, which provides a drop off and pick up point for food, toiletries, and cleaning items, is run by husband and wife team Jamie and Rachel Moore.

They began the community group - which offers parcels and items for those in need of a helping hand - in March last year.

Rachel, who works for Williams Trade Supplies as HR and business improvement director, said: ‘We help individuals and families who are struggling, who need food and items for around the home.

‘If someone can reach us to pick items up, they can use us.’

Donations of food, toiletries, and pet food are accepted by the couple, who then store the items until they can be passed on to those in need.

Jamie, who works as a presenter for Waterlooville’s Flash radio station, said: ‘One person’s waste is another person’s dinner!’

Jacqui Benham, community champion at the Waterlooville store, said: ‘ASDA Foundation is committed to supporting communities through the current health crisis.

‘Over the past year they have introduced four different grants and I'm delighted that Care and Share Waterlooville were successful with their supporting communities application - it's a pleasure to help them to help others.

‘I'm really proud of the fact that since April of last year our store has secured ASDA Foundation grants totalling over £14,000 for groups in our community and also donated goods to the value of £4000, as well as donating medical grade face masks to local care homes and 10 laptops complete with accessories to Hart Plain Junior School.

‘A new grant has just been introduced now that restrictions are easing - the Bringing Communities Back Together grant.’

Full details and grant criteria can be found on asdafoundation.org.

After presenting the donations to Jamie and Rachel, Jacqui added: ‘I’m really lucky my job enables me to do this.

‘It’s great to be able to see the difference it can make to our community.’

Help can be requested from the community group using the form on the Care and Share Waterlooville Facebook page.

Alternatively, email [email protected] for more information.

