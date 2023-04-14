From their love of the Manchester rock band, tribute band Supersonics was born in 2020 after a trio of work friends, Brad Sanders, Steve Bull and Andy Duncan, started jamming together for fun.

Brad said: ‘There was a lot of chat between us about starting an Oasis tribute band. We got together in a studio, had a few sessions together and sent a few videos out to mates, and they said, this is really good. You could make something out of this.

Supersonic has come a long way in a few short years. Picture: Contributed

‘I’ve never sung a note in my life, but once we got together, sent a few videos to friends, they said, look, you could clean up here.’

From that moment on, the boys haven’t looked back. Along the way, the band was joined by rhythm guitarist Tom Jenkinson, and Greg Choszcz on bass. Their first public gig was at The Dolphin pub in St. Denys, where 150 people watched them play.

Since then, the band have played all over Hampshire, the south coast and at several festivals, including Victorious Festival last year. They have big plans for summer events, including private functions and gigs.

Brad said: ‘We’ve been asked to headline Big Eat Festival in Southampton and we’re playing at Port Solent for one of their music festivals.’

‘We’ve got a gig in London outside the Shard and we’re doing a wedding. We’ve got some real decent ones coming up over the summer, it’s really exciting.’

On his reasoning for choosing Oasis, Brad said: ‘I’ve always been massively into Oasis growing up. It was just a case of me working with the drummer one day and we realised there was a gap in the market.’

‘All the boys who play in the band are massive Oasis fans, I’ve seen them in Wembley. The inspiration was literally just growing up with them, following their story, and loving the band.’

In the future, the band hope to continue performing at the best gigs they can. Brad spoke about how their love for the music is what spurs them on: ‘We do it for the enjoyment, especially locally, and the buzz of bringing in big crowds.’