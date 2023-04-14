Mark Cowley will be hosting the session at Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Contributed

Mark Cowley built his career in London and Hong Kong’s music industry, promoting concerts throughout Asia. However, in 2002, he realised his passion for creative writing, and launched his own company and monthly magazine, the Typhoon Club.

In December 2022, Mark returned to the UK, after starting up a unique writing programme to support others in writing their own publications, with over 40,000 people creating their own magazines with the company’s support. Most recently, the 60-year-old has launched a new series of writing events, the first of which is running in Portsmouth.

Speaking on his reason for choosing crime fiction, Mark said: ‘All of us are obsessed with crime fiction, or even true crime. Combine that with sitting in a pub and being amongst like-minded people and talking about ideas, it's a great mix.’

Mark himself has had an interest in writing from a young age, although struggled with his confidence into adulthood, writing non-fiction pieces for his children’s magazine and children’s fiction. He hopes that this event will help others to develop their writing skills and confidence.

He said: ‘It's about development, there’s so many things to talk about like what they wear, what interests them, it's all individual lessons so they can go on and write themselves. So I’m very excited about it.’

Previously, Mark participated in an event for the Portsmouth Book Fest in collaboration with Portsmouth Museums, providing writing sessions for both children and adults.

On April 27, he will be hosting a 90-minute crime fiction writing workshop at The Old Customs House in Gunwharf Quays. Attendees will receive professional support in creating their own detective character, and works produced will then be collected for editing and publishing in his magazine.

In the future, Mark hopes to run other creative writing events across the country, forming a community of writers and encouraging others to get involved. He said:

‘I hope it really encourages others to have a go. All of us have a story to tell.’