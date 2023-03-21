Sussex police officer completes 24 hour run for Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association
Thousands of pounds have been raised by a police officer who ran around a rugby club for 24 hours.
Nathan Tracey took part in a non-stop 24 hour run this past weekend to help raise money for the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association who work support his nephew, Harrison, who has Down Syndrome.
The Sussex police officer lapped around the grounds of Portsmouth Rugby Club at midday on March 18 until midday the next day, with friends and family joining him each hour to show their support.
Nathan has previously taken part in long distance running and has completed eight and 10 hour runs, but he surpassed his record over the weekend.
Harrison,14, was born with down syndrome and the charity has helped him and his family over the years – and Nathan wanted to give back to a cause that has supported his loved one.
He organised the fundraiser to not only raise funds for the charity, but he wanted to highlight the work the team does for families.
Nathan received support from the charity and Portsmouth Rugby Club when his initial plan was to run in a local park.
The charity offers support to young people and their families in a number of different ways including training to assist families and professionals in providing effective help.
He said: ‘I couldn't have done it if it hadn't been for the charity supporting me. This is a massive charity event. But the support from the charity, from my wife, Mel, from my family and friends. I just want to say thank you to all of them.
‘The staff at the club, they were really great and coming in early to open up everything for us. Everyone was just brilliant.’
The fundraiser also got some attention from the youngsters that were playing at the club on Sunday who decided to do a lap in support of him.
Nathan has managed to raise close to £2,800 and donations are still pouring in.
To donate in aid of Down’s Syndrome Awareness Week and PDSA follow this link: Nathan Tracey is fundraising for Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association (justgiving.com)