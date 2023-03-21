Discounted entry offers available during the promotional week, which runs from March 17 to 26, include D-Day Story, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Spinnaker Tower and Blue Reef Aquarium.

It comes as a VisitPortsmouth campaign , was launched to encourage local tourism.

Portsmouth City Council estimates that the local tourism industry generates roughly £500m for the city annually. While part of the tourism week drive is to encourage tourism to return to pre-pandemic levels, this year’s ‘place to be in ‘23’ push also includes deals which are exclusive to local people.