Tourism Week: How to save money at 10 Portsmouth attractions including Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth Guildhall and the Historic Dockyard

Local residents can save money visiting some of the city’s best tourist attractions thanks to a number of fantastic offers to coinicide with English Tourism week.

By Joe Buncle
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:43 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 11:52 GMT

Discounted entry offers available during the promotional week, which runs from March 17 to 26, include D-Day Story, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Spinnaker Tower and Blue Reef Aquarium.

It comes as a VisitPortsmouth campaign, was launched to encourage local tourism.

Portsmouth City Council estimates that the local tourism industry generates roughly £500m for the city annually. While part of the tourism week drive is to encourage tourism to return to pre-pandemic levels, this year’s ‘place to be in ‘23’ push also includes deals which are exclusive to local people.

Here are ten English Tourism Week deals in Portsmouth:

The initative coincides with English Tourism week. Picture: Adobe Stock

1. You can save money at many of Portsmouth's key attractions

Photo: -

Spinnaker Tower is offering 15% off the cost of admission for local residents. You can claim the deal by bringing along proof of address when you visit. Check the Spinnaker Tower website to see if your postcode is eligible.

2. Spinnaker Tower

Photo: Contributor

Anyone who is a member of a Hampshire library can claim £2 off up to six tickets to the Blue Reef Aquarium in Southsea. Present your library card at reception to claim your discount.

3. Blue Reef Aquarium

Photo: -

Locals who live in PO or SO postcode can claim 40% off entry to the D-Day story during English Tourism Week. This offer is available when you buy tickets in person and provide proof of address.

4. The D-Day Story

Photo: Mike Cooter

