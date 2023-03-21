Tourism Week: How to save money at 10 Portsmouth attractions including Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth Guildhall and the Historic Dockyard
Local residents can save money visiting some of the city’s best tourist attractions thanks to a number of fantastic offers to coinicide with English Tourism week.
Discounted entry offers available during the promotional week, which runs from March 17 to 26, include D-Day Story, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Spinnaker Tower and Blue Reef Aquarium.
It comes as a VisitPortsmouth campaign, was launched to encourage local tourism.
Portsmouth City Council estimates that the local tourism industry generates roughly £500m for the city annually. While part of the tourism week drive is to encourage tourism to return to pre-pandemic levels, this year’s ‘place to be in ‘23’ push also includes deals which are exclusive to local people.
Here are ten English Tourism Week deals in Portsmouth: