Seeped in style, a new sustainable vintage shop has opened its doors in Albert Road this month – and it has come at a time where the importance of recycling is valued highly. Actually Merlin Vintage opened its doors on March 23 after weeks of anticipation and the response has been phenomenal. Merlin Pitt, owner of the new vintage shop, is Portsmouth born and bred and has always had a dream to own a clothing shop in the city following a childhood built on the importance of sustainability. After weeks of hard work and determination, the shop has now taken form and it looks incredible inside.