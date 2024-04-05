Sustainability at the heart of new Albert Road vintage shop - see inside

The News took a look inside the new vintage shop in the heart of the city – and it did not disappoint.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Apr 2024, 12:47 BST

Seeped in style, a new sustainable vintage shop has opened its doors in Albert Road this month – and it has come at a time where the importance of recycling is valued highly. Actually Merlin Vintage opened its doors on March 23 after weeks of anticipation and the response has been phenomenal. Merlin Pitt, owner of the new vintage shop, is Portsmouth born and bred and has always had a dream to own a clothing shop in the city following a childhood built on the importance of sustainability. After weeks of hard work and determination, the shop has now taken form and it looks incredible inside.

Here are some pictures of the inside of the store:

Take a look inside a brand new vintage shop in the heart of Southsea. Located in Albert Road, Actually Merlin Vintage was founded by Merlin Pitt after years of dreaming of opening a clothing store with sustainability at its core. Picture credit: Rebecca Cairns

1. Actually Merlin Vintage, Southsea

Take a look inside a brand new vintage shop in the heart of Southsea. Located in Albert Road, Actually Merlin Vintage was founded by Merlin Pitt after years of dreaming of opening a clothing store with sustainability at its core. Picture credit: Rebecca Cairns Photo: Rebecca Cairns

Photo Sales
Pictured is: Exterior view of the brand new vintage clothing shop in Albert Road. Picture: Keith Woodland (300321-6)

2. Actually Merlin Vintage

Pictured is: Exterior view of the brand new vintage clothing shop in Albert Road. Picture: Keith Woodland (300321-6) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Pictured is: An interior of Merlin Pitt's new vintage clothing store in Albert Road. Picture: Keith Woodland (300321-4)

3. Actually Merlin Vintage

Pictured is: An interior of Merlin Pitt's new vintage clothing store in Albert Road. Picture: Keith Woodland (300321-4) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Pictured is: Merlin Pitt in his brand new vintage store in Albert Road.Picture: Keith Woodland (300321-1)

4. Actually Merlin Vintage

Pictured is: Merlin Pitt in his brand new vintage store in Albert Road.Picture: Keith Woodland (300321-1) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SustainabilityPortsmouth