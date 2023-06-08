Jack Quickenden has been forced to pull out from Swanfest on June 17 due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’, the festival has revealed. But 2014 X-Factor winner Ben Haenow has stepped in at the last minute to fill the void at the Swanmore College music and family fun event.

A post on Facebook from Swanfest said: ‘Due to unforeseen circumstances Jake Quickenden has had to pull out of next weekend. So we have moved quickly to secure 2014 X-Factor winner Ben Haenow to fill the vacant slot.

Jake Quickenden

‘We are sad to lose Jake Quickenden from the line up, but Ben Haenow is going to be great. Tickets are selling fast, so get yours now.’

The event also features Blazin Squad, Artful Dodger, Toyah Willcox and Magic Queen and others.

To book go to book.events/swanfest/2023-06-17/37695