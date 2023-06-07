'Cat and mouse chase' begins after a second set of travellers set up on another Gosport field
A community of travellers has moved onto the field opposite the strip of shops in Nobes Avenue, Gosport, just a day after The News reported that another group had set up camp on Brookers Field.
After being issued with section 77 notices, which were ignored, there was a court hearing yesterday regarding the site and the unauthorised encampment and it is believed that many have now moved on – but a second group has now moved onto a field just down the road.
It is believed that the second group has come from a previous location in Fareham.
Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: ‘It is a problem right across Hampshire and Portsmouth. There are several groups of travellers and councils are taking swift action to move them on but they just move on to another place.
‘It’s a cat and mouse chase – it costs the council and tax payers a lot of money to take court action and clear up the mess left behind – We are all facing the same problems.
‘It is extremely frustrating having to spend time and money.’
‘No one wants travellers on their door step and we get this but it does take time.’
Once a group of travellers is taken to court and moved on, they can move to a different site and the process will have to start all over again.
The leader of Gosport council said that it is likely that this will be an ongoing situation over the summer.