After being issued with section 77 notices, which were ignored, there was a court hearing yesterday regarding the site and the unauthorised encampment and it is believed that many have now moved on – but a second group has now moved onto a field just down the road.

It is believed that the second group has come from a previous location in Fareham.

A second group of travellers have set up in the Gosport area. Pictured: Nobes Field

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: ‘It is a problem right across Hampshire and Portsmouth. There are several groups of travellers and councils are taking swift action to move them on but they just move on to another place.

‘It’s a cat and mouse chase – it costs the council and tax payers a lot of money to take court action and clear up the mess left behind – We are all facing the same problems.

‘It is extremely frustrating having to spend time and money.’

‘No one wants travellers on their door step and we get this but it does take time.’