News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

'Cat and mouse chase' begins after a second set of travellers set up on another Gosport field

A second group of travellers has set up camp in Gosport today as a ‘cat and mouse chase’ begins for the summer.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Jun 2023, 16:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 16:06 BST

A community of travellers has moved onto the field opposite the strip of shops in Nobes Avenue, Gosport, just a day after The News reported that another group had set up camp on Brookers Field.

After being issued with section 77 notices, which were ignored, there was a court hearing yesterday regarding the site and the unauthorised encampment and it is believed that many have now moved on – but a second group has now moved onto a field just down the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is believed that the second group has come from a previous location in Fareham.

A second group of travellers have set up in the Gosport area. Pictured: Nobes FieldA second group of travellers have set up in the Gosport area. Pictured: Nobes Field
A second group of travellers have set up in the Gosport area. Pictured: Nobes Field
Most Popular

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: ‘It is a problem right across Hampshire and Portsmouth. There are several groups of travellers and councils are taking swift action to move them on but they just move on to another place.

‘It’s a cat and mouse chase – it costs the council and tax payers a lot of money to take court action and clear up the mess left behind – We are all facing the same problems.

SEE ALSO: Community of travellers spotted setting up camp on Brookers Field in Gosport

‘It is extremely frustrating having to spend time and money.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘No one wants travellers on their door step and we get this but it does take time.’

Once a group of travellers is taken to court and moved on, they can move to a different site and the process will have to start all over again.

The leader of Gosport council said that it is likely that this will be an ongoing situation over the summer.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us