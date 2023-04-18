Swanmore Open Gardens on Saturday and Sunday will also raise money for the village’s church St Barnabas, and will see up to 10 gardens opened for visitors to look around and take inspiration from.

Parking is free and the Meon Valley Lions minibus will provide a free shuttle to all the gardens, although visitors will be encouraged to walk the short distances to the gardens in the village centre.

Swanmore Open Gardens in 2021 - West Lodge in Broad Lane Picture: Sam Stephenson

Teas and homemade cakes will be available in The Paterson Centre next to St Barnabas between 1pm and 4.30pm.

The gardens are open from 1pm to 5pm tickets, which are £6, will be available from 12.30pm at The Paterson Centre.

The organisers say that well-behaved dogs are welcome on their lead.

The Paterson Centre is fully accessible to wheelchairs - however, the minibus is not, and the gardens are just family gardens and access may be difficult or even impossible.

The organisers said: ‘The gardens range in size from two acres on the outskirts of Swanmore down to small gardens in and around the village centre, but no matter what their size all are delightful.

‘Many will have plants for sale and there will be a plant stall at The Paterson Centre.’

