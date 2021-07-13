Swanmore open gardens event returns to Meon Valley for two good causes

Hill Farm House opened its garden to the public to raise money for the Rowans Hospice. Picture: Keith Woodland (160005-009)

The Swanmore Open Gardens event returns this Saturday and Sunday (July 17 and 18) and it will be raising money for Rowans Hospice a hospice that offers specialist palliative care to those with life-limiting illnesses, and for St Barnabas, the Church of England parish church of Swanmore.

Eileen Jayne-Wood, Rowans Hospice hon. support group chairman for Southwick-Boarhunt-Meon, said: ‘It is a wonderful feeling as things move forward from the Covid-19 lockdown to announce at last a two-day open gardens fundraising event in support of Rowans Hospice and St. Barnabas, Swanmore.

‘I encourage people to visit Swanmore this weekend and enjoy the spectacular gardens followed by teas and home-made cakes.’

Tickets for the event cost £6, with children free, and there will be a free park and ride service operating from the Paterson Centre at St Barnabas, in Church Road.

The gardens will be open from 1pm until 6pm on both days, and refreshments will be served from 2pm until 5pm.

Well behaved dogs are welcome. There will also be a plant sale.

