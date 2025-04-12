Breaking

Swarm of emergency crews rush to serious incident beneath M275

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Apr 2025, 17:23 BST
A swarm of emergency crews rushed to a serious incident beneath the M275 after a suspected crash.

Emergency crews beneath M275 after suspected crash | Reece Edwards

A witness said they believed a “motorbike crash” had taken place as over 10 police vehicles and five ambulances attended the scene by Lakeside, close to the Village Hotel, some time before 4pm.

It is thought two people were injured and needed urgent treatment from medics at the scene - with an air ambulance also landing on the Lakeside field. Emergency vehicles were seen beneath the flyover in Lakeside Drive.

The witness said: “Motorbikes ride alongside that footpath and under the bridge so they could have had an accident.

“There were two people (injured). There were over 10 police cars and about five ambulances with an air ambulance also landing.”

Another person said the crash involved a motorcyclist, which looked “serious”.

Police and air ambulance have been contacted.

