Police issued a dispersal order around Elson, including the recreation ground and Elson library, from 6pm yesterday to 2am this morning after reports of anti-social behaviour across the area.

Police officers have received reports of groups of youths congregating in Elson Recreation Ground and engaging in anti-social behaviour over the last few weeks, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

The skate park in Elson Recreation Ground.

‘This has involved individuals swearing, drinking, throwing litter, starting fires and intimidating members of the public.

‘They have also engaged in disruptive and abusive behaviour at Elson Library.’

Police report that on Wednesday, groups of youths set about damaging flowers and plants at the library, as well as verbally abusing people and refusing to leave when asked by staff.

Residents say that anti-social behaviour in the area has become worse over this year, with broken bottles littering the skate park in the recreation ground and the Palmyra News convenience store suffering several brazen thefts.

An Elson resident of more than five years, Christine Nutting said that she had to pay an expensive vet’s bill after her dog stepped in broken glass that had been smashed in the skate park.

Speaking at the recreation ground while walking her dog, she said: ‘There’s a lot of (young people) here usually on the weekends – 20 or so in the hut by the skate park.

‘They leave bottles and smashed glass over the place.

‘Last year our dog got some glass in his paw and he wound up in the vets – it cost us £80 in vet bills.

‘The young people have no where to go, that’s the problem.’

In the Palmyra News convenience store, shop worker Ashmi Patel said youth’s stealing from the shop had become ‘worse and worse’ this year.

Asmhi, who has worked in the shop for more than eight years, said: ‘We have had so much trouble. Some times the kids come inside and just upset the cans or nick stuff.

‘On the 4th (of June), we had boxes beers by the counter and they just come inside and took two boxes.

‘I would say that it’s been going on about a year – before that we had no complaints.’