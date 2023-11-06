Sweet lovers set for treat as new Haribo store to open in Gunwharf Quays - with first 50 customers to get goody bag
The new store will open at 10am with a warm welcome from Haribo’s very own Goldbear. The first 50 customers will receive a goody bag as an extra special opening treat.
Haribo store manager, Sarah Tweedale, said: “We are super excited about our opening and have got so much on offer to the Portsmouth area. We will provide a sweet countdown to Christmas and plenty of gift options that can be placed underneath the Christmas tree.
"Our vast range includes the iconic Starmix to vegetarian Giant Strawbs and will be complemented by our new seasonal treats such as Haribo Christmas calendars, festive gifting items or exclusive merchandise including Haribo Christmas pyjamas.
“Our team has been working tirelessly to make sure we can open our store to bring moments of childlike happiness to Portsmouth this Christmas.”
Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, added: “We’re always looking for ways to diversify our offering at Gunwharf Quays, and Haribo will be a perfectly-timed addition to our retail line-up this November.
“With a vast selection of confectionary on offer, ranging from the iconic Starmix to Giant Strawbs and seasonal sweet treats, we’re confident guests of all ages will love letting out their inner child at the new store.”