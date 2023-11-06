Sweet lovers are in for a treat as a new Haribo store is preparing to open its doors at Gunwharf Quays on Tuesday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new store will open at 10am with a warm welcome from Haribo’s very own Goldbear. The first 50 customers will receive a goody bag as an extra special opening treat.

READ NOW: Passengers injured on cruise ship

Haribo store manager, Sarah Tweedale, said: “We are super excited about our opening and have got so much on offer to the Portsmouth area. We will provide a sweet countdown to Christmas and plenty of gift options that can be placed underneath the Christmas tree.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haribo in Gunwharf Quays is set to open on Tuesday, November 7. Pictured is: Assistant manager Kieran Griffiths and store manager Sarah Tweedale. Picture: Sarah Standing (061123-722)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our vast range includes the iconic Starmix to vegetarian Giant Strawbs and will be complemented by our new seasonal treats such as Haribo Christmas calendars, festive gifting items or exclusive merchandise including Haribo Christmas pyjamas.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to make sure we can open our store to bring moments of childlike happiness to Portsmouth this Christmas.”

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, added: “We’re always looking for ways to diversify our offering at Gunwharf Quays, and Haribo will be a perfectly-timed addition to our retail line-up this November.