Takedown Festival 2024: More artists announced for rock and metal festival held at Portsmouth Guildhall
Award nominated independent rock and metal festival, Takedown Festival, has today revealed the day splits and stage times of the 2024 edition and nine more artists have been confirmed to play the festival.
Pupil Slicer, Deijuvhs, Acres, The Hara, Calva Louise, Blanket, Harbinger, Lastelle and Sumer have all been added to the 2024 lineup.
The announcement of day splits and stage times has revealed that Creeper will be headlining the Laney Stage on the Saturday.
The Saturday line-up will also see Kid Kapachi headlining the Total Rock Stage, Graphic Nature closing the ‘Metal For Good’ stage and Mimi Barks topping the ‘Divergent’ stage. On the Sunday, Dinasaur Pile-Up will the closing the festival as headliners of the Laney Stage, Terrorvision will be concluding to Total Rock Stage, Pupil Slicer take on the ‘Metal For Good’ stage with URNE topping the ‘Divergent’ stage.
Kai and Sarah Harris of Takedown Festival Ltd said: “We are excited to unveil the day splits and announce a new wave of bands that will be joining the Takedown 2024 lineup, including the addition of On Wednesdays We Wear Black podcast as our main stage comperes. Our commitment to pushing the boundaries of the metal, alternative, and rock genres remains unwavering, and we are confident that we have crafted a distinctive lineup for this year's event.”
For the first time the festival will take place across two days, April 13 and 14, 2024, and the event will take place at Portsmouth Guildhall.