Nine more artists have been confirmed to appear at Takedown Festival 2024 which will take place in the city.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupil Slicer, Deijuvhs, Acres, The Hara, Calva Louise, Blanket, Harbinger, Lastelle and Sumer have all been added to the 2024 lineup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement of day splits and stage times has revealed that Creeper will be headlining the Laney Stage on the Saturday.

Takedown Festival 2024 has announced nine more acts to perform across the two day event in April. Picture: Takedown Festival 2024

The Saturday line-up will also see Kid Kapachi headlining the Total Rock Stage, Graphic Nature closing the ‘Metal For Good’ stage and Mimi Barks topping the ‘Divergent’ stage. On the Sunday, Dinasaur Pile-Up will the closing the festival as headliners of the Laney Stage, Terrorvision will be concluding to Total Rock Stage, Pupil Slicer take on the ‘Metal For Good’ stage with URNE topping the ‘Divergent’ stage.

SEE ALSO: RSPCA looking for home for Stan the cat