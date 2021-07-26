The teachers from Purbrook Junior School who took part in the abseil. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Educators from Purbrook Junior School scaled down the Spinnaker Tower on Saturday to raise funds for a new school minibus.

Purbrook Junior Support Association has been leading a fundraising drive to raise money for the vehicle, which will transport children to festivals, events, sports, and museums.

The group of parents set themselves the mammoth task of raising £12,000 for the minibus, and kept up their fundraising efforts despite the difficulties presented by Covid.

Picture: Sam Stephenson

Hoping to raise more money to add to the fundraising pot, colleagues Freya Footner, Emily Clarke, Lacey Yates, Emma O'Hare, Donna Maxwell, Kirsty Barnes and Craig Williams took on the abseil challenge.

Emma Murray, chairperson of the association, went to Spinnaker Tower to cheer them on.

She said: ‘It went really well, they all did it. It took them about an hour to come down.

Picture: Sam Stephenson

‘Everyone’s feeling better now - there were a few nerves when they got here, but they’re all really chuffed that they did it - everyone’s feeling amazing now it’s done.

‘They’re really chuffed with how much money has been raised by the teachers, parents, carers and school.

‘We’ve raised £475 - it’s gone up today.

‘Miss Barfoot is the person who put it all forward - she’s been at the school for over 20 years, She’s amazing.’

Picture: Sam Stephenson

This money will be added to the £8,000 already collected for the minibus, which will help improve the educational experiences of the 400 pupils at Purbrook Junior School.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/purbrook-pjsa.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron