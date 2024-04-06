Teenage driver dies in horror crash by A27 after going into ditch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A white Citroen C3 was travelling northbound when it went into a ditch shortly before 9pm on Friday 5 April in Wartling Road, Pevensey. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle – a 19-year-old man from Eastbourne – was taken to hospital, where he was later sadly pronounced deceased.

His family are receiving support from specially trained officers at this time. Police are urging anyone who may have seen the car in the area immediately before the collision to come forward.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who captured any relevant dash cam footage, or anyone who may have stopped at the scene.