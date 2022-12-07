News you can trust since 1877
Terraced house in Langford Road, Portsmouth collapses

Two people were injured when a house in Portsmouth collapsed.

By Tom Morton
10 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 3:34pm

The house collapsed just before 8.30am in Langford Road, Buckland, Portsmouth.

One crew from Southsea Fire Station and a USAR advisor assessed the damage and made the scene safe.

A house in Langford Road, Buckland collapsed at 8.30am today Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service
Two casualties were treated by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics before they were taken to hospital.

A number of houses were evacuated and the road was closed as a cordon was put in place.

The incident was handed over to Hampshire Constabulary and Portsmouth City Council engineers as utility companies worked to isolate the power and gas supply.

A police spokesman said: ‘We are assisting our colleagues at Portsmouth City Council with the road closure so they can evacuate nearby houses.’

Firefighters returned to station at 11.10am.

More to follow

